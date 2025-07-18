Udaan Acquires ShopKirana to Strengthen eB2B Dominance

Udaan, an e-b2b platform gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), has acquired the retail-tech startup ShopKirana. This strategic move is set to bolster Udaan's dominance in the domestic eB2B marketplace.

The acquisition, structured as an all-stock deal, is forecasted to enhance Udaan's leadership acros...as FMCG and HoReCa. Founded in 2015, ShopKirana supports kirana stores through digital procurement and last-mile delivery.

Integrating ShopKirana's network with Udaan's technology infrastructure aims to improve efficiency and market coverage. The collaboration will deepen market penetration, enabling Udaan to extend its reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)