Udaan Acquires ShopKirana to Strengthen eB2B Dominance
E-b2b platform Udaan has acquired retail-tech startup ShopKirana in an all-stock deal. This acquisition will enhance Udaan's leadership in core categories such as FMCG and HoReCa. The merger aims to expand Udaan's market penetration, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to retailers and brands.
- Country:
- India
Udaan, an e-b2b platform gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), has acquired the retail-tech startup ShopKirana. This strategic move is set to bolster Udaan's dominance in the domestic eB2B marketplace.
The acquisition, structured as an all-stock deal, is forecasted to enhance Udaan's leadership acros...as FMCG and HoReCa. Founded in 2015, ShopKirana supports kirana stores through digital procurement and last-mile delivery.
Integrating ShopKirana's network with Udaan's technology infrastructure aims to improve efficiency and market coverage. The collaboration will deepen market penetration, enabling Udaan to extend its reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udaan
- ShopKirana
- eB2B
- acquisition
- FMCG
- HoReCa
- kirana
- retail-tech
- expansion
- profitability