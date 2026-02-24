Challenges Hamper Tripura's Indradhanush Gas Grid Project

Progress on the Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGG) pipeline project in Tripura is facing significant delays due to challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, and land documentation issues, an official revealed on Tuesday.

The ambitious project, led by a joint venture of major companies, aimed to complete a 253 km-long pipeline across the northeastern state by March. However, only 170 km has been completed so far, going through districts like North, Dhalai, Unakoti, Khowai, and West. The second phase would extend to Sepahijala and Gomati districts.

Disruptive monsoons and missing land documents have hampered progress, complicating compensation processes for landowners. Nearly 80 percent of the pipeline runs through areas lacking ownership papers. Cooperation with local administration is underway to resolve these setbacks and expedite the completion of the gas grid, crucial for wider CNG and LPG distribution.

