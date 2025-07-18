Currency Shifts Ahead of Japan's Election and U.S. Dollar Surge

The yen weakened on Friday as Japan prepares for Sunday's upper house election, putting the ruling party at potential risk. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar marked a second consecutive weekly gain, driven by robust economic indicators.

The yen-dollar exchange rate increased by 0.14% on Friday, reaching 148.81, with a nearly 1% weekly climb. This rise outpaced gains against the euro, pound, and Swiss franc. The impending election poses policy uncertainty and could hinder tariff discussions with the U.S.

Japan races to resolve tariff conflicts with the U.S. by the August 1 deadline, while speculation of increased fiscal spending could further elevate bond yields and impact yen value. The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen amidst positive economic data, despite political pressures and market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)