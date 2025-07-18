Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc's Profit Slides Amid Revenue Drop Despite Silver Surge

Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 4.7% decline in net profit to Rs 2,234 crore for Q1 FY26. The profit dip was driven by decreased zinc and lead prices, despite higher silver prices and a stronger dollar. HZL plans expansion to double growth, focusing on multi-metal production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:14 IST
Hindustan Zinc's Profit Slides Amid Revenue Drop Despite Silver Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group entity Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) announced a 4.7% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,234 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The profit decline was primarily due to reduced revenue.

The previous year's quarterly profit stood at Rs 2,345 crore. Revenue decreased to Rs 7,591 crore from Rs 7,893 crore, attributed to lower volumes and prices for zinc and lead commodities. However, increased silver prices, a stronger dollar, and improved by-product realisations provided some respite.

In line with projected zinc demand growth by 2030, HZL's board approved a Phase-1 expansion for doubling growth, aiming to bolster their position as a multi-metal giant. Current projects include a 160 KTPA roaster in Rajasthan and a 510 KTPA Fertiliser plant, slated for completion by early FY27.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025