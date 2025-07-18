Hindustan Zinc's Profit Slides Amid Revenue Drop Despite Silver Surge

Vedanta group entity Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) announced a 4.7% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,234 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The profit decline was primarily due to reduced revenue.

The previous year's quarterly profit stood at Rs 2,345 crore. Revenue decreased to Rs 7,591 crore from Rs 7,893 crore, attributed to lower volumes and prices for zinc and lead commodities. However, increased silver prices, a stronger dollar, and improved by-product realisations provided some respite.

In line with projected zinc demand growth by 2030, HZL's board approved a Phase-1 expansion for doubling growth, aiming to bolster their position as a multi-metal giant. Current projects include a 160 KTPA roaster in Rajasthan and a 510 KTPA Fertiliser plant, slated for completion by early FY27.