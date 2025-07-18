SPF Launches Centre for New-Age Public Companies in Mumbai
The Startup Policy Forum has initiated the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC) to assist startups in transitioning to public entities. Launched in the presence of SEBI's Chairman, it aims to address regulatory, governance challenges and foster collaboration among stakeholders as these companies prepare for public listing.
In a significant move for the Indian startup ecosystem, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has announced the establishment of the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC). This initiative was unveiled in Mumbai with the participation of SEBI Chairman, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, alongside startup leaders.
As India's capital markets lead on a global scale, with 40 valued startups poised for public offerings, the CNPC is timely. It aims to tackle regulatory and market challenges faced by tech-driven firms transitioning to public companies while fostering a robust, collaborative environment.
The centre will focus on advocacy, capacity building, community engagement, and research to strengthen new-age companies' resilience in public markets. This strategic initiative underscores the evolving dynamics of the capital market, promoting transparency and investor trust.
