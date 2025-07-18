SPF Launches Centre for New-Age Public Companies in Mumbai

In a significant move for the Indian startup ecosystem, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has announced the establishment of the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC). This initiative was unveiled in Mumbai with the participation of SEBI Chairman, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, alongside startup leaders.

As India's capital markets lead on a global scale, with 40 valued startups poised for public offerings, the CNPC is timely. It aims to tackle regulatory and market challenges faced by tech-driven firms transitioning to public companies while fostering a robust, collaborative environment.

The centre will focus on advocacy, capacity building, community engagement, and research to strengthen new-age companies' resilience in public markets. This strategic initiative underscores the evolving dynamics of the capital market, promoting transparency and investor trust.