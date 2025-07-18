Left Menu

Wheels India Ltd Gears Up for Export Expansion Amidst Global Uncertainties

Wheels India Ltd is expanding its exports in the construction and tractor markets despite global tariff uncertainties. The company reported significant growth in segments like bus and agricultural tractors. With strategic moves, including a new tractor wheel line, it's poised for international market expansion and profit increases.

Wheels India Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of wheels for diverse vehicles, is making strategic strides in international markets, particularly in construction and tractor segments, despite uncertainties surrounding global tariffs, according to a top official.

At the 66th Annual General Meeting, Chairman S Ram emphasized that overseas subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe are integral to business development and customer support in those regions. The company is also seeing robust growth in the bus segment, supplying air suspension systems and wheels.

Significant growth has been noted in the agricultural tractor segment, attributed to favorable monsoon conditions. With recent infrastructure expansions, including a new tractor wheel line, Wheels India Ltd is well-positioned for future growth in both domestic and international markets.

