Left Menu

BBVA Poised for Growth in Post-Maduro Venezuela

Following the U.S. intervention and capture of President Maduro, BBVA, the only foreign-owned bank in Venezuela, sees growth opportunities in the country with the world's largest oil reserves. The bank's chairmain emphasized their deep understanding of the Venezuelan market due to their long-standing presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:51 IST
BBVA Poised for Growth in Post-Maduro Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

BBVA, the only prominent international bank active in Venezuela, is poised to capitalize on new business opportunities following the U.S. intervention in the oil-rich nation, according to its chairman. The recent capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has installed an interim government, potentially opening doors for international banks.

"We are very well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that arise if greater stability is achieved," said BBVA's Carlos Torres during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "With stability, Venezuela presents a great opportunity," he stated in the interview published Wednesday.

BBVA Provincial, in which BBVA owns a 55% stake, employs around 1,900 people, operates approximately 160 branches, and serves over three million customers in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

 India
2
Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New Delhi

Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New De...

 India
3
Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universities

Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universitie...

 India
4
Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026