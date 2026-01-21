India Challenges IMF's AI Ranking: Vaishnaw Defends Nation's First-Tier Status

Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday firmly dismissed the suggestion by International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, that India is part of a secondary tier in AI economies globally. Speaking at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel in Davos, Vaishnaw asserted India's place in the premier group worldwide.

Directly addressing the IMF chief's classification, Vaishnaw disagreed with the second-tier categorization and laid out India's strategic approach across AI's five architectural layers: application, model, chip, infrastructure, and energy. He highlighted India's advancements in these sectors, emphasizing the country's distinctive path in tech expansion, independent of U.S. or Chinese models.

Discussing the application layer, he projected India to be the largest global supplier of AI services, focusing on enterprise needs for ROI rather than large models. With India deploying a range of effective models, the government aims for widespread AI integration to boost economic productivity. Vaishnaw highlighted India's role as a crucial player in the global AI evolution, backed by its robust talent and strategic AI deployment.

