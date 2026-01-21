IAF Training Aircraft Crash Lands in George Town: Pilot Safe
An Indian Air Force training aircraft crashed into a pond near the KP College ground in George Town. The pilot ejected safely, and there were no casualties or damage. The crash, caused by a sudden engine snag, is under investigation by authorities, officials said.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
An Indian Air Force training aircraft crash-landed into a pond near the KP College ground in George Town, officials reported Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya informed PTI that the pilot ejected safely, with no casualties or civilian property damage.
The crash was attributed to a sudden technical snag in the aircraft's engine. Authorities have cordoned off the area for a detailed investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)