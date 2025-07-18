GIVA Revolutionizes Fine Jewellery with 0% Making Charges

Bengaluru: GIVA, a frontrunner in India's D2C fine jewellery market, has unveiled a significant strategy—waiving making charges on its entire gold and diamond jewellery range.

This includes the fresh Heer by GIVA line, which features elegant gold-plated, lab-grown diamond pieces, aligning with the brand's commitment to transparency and fair pricing.

The initiative, available across 240+ stores and online, underscores GIVA's customer-first approach, simplifies the shopping experience, and reinforces its position in the fine jewellery domain.