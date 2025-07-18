Left Menu

GIVA Revolutionizes Fine Jewellery with 0% Making Charges

GIVA, a leading D2C fine jewellery brand in India, introduces 0% making charges on its gold and diamond designs. This aligns with its customer-first strategy, enhancing pricing transparency, and simplifying the buying experience. The initiative enhances the appeal of its new sub-brand, Heer by GIVA, featuring lab-grown diamonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru: GIVA, a frontrunner in India's D2C fine jewellery market, has unveiled a significant strategy—waiving making charges on its entire gold and diamond jewellery range.

This includes the fresh Heer by GIVA line, which features elegant gold-plated, lab-grown diamond pieces, aligning with the brand's commitment to transparency and fair pricing.

The initiative, available across 240+ stores and online, underscores GIVA's customer-first approach, simplifies the shopping experience, and reinforces its position in the fine jewellery domain.

