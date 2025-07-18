Left Menu

Farmley Targets Doubling Revenue with Nutritious Snack Expansion

Farmley, a Noida-based healthy snacking brand, anticipates doubling its revenue to Rs 600-700 crore this fiscal year. Founded by IIT alumni in 2017, the company plans to expand its retail channels and invest in a new production facility near Noida. Their range includes dry fruits, seeds, and ready-to-eat mixes.

Farmley, a healthy snacking brand headquartered in Noida, aims to nearly double its revenue to Rs 600-700 crore this financial year, driven by rising demand for nutritious snacks. The startup, launched in 2017 by two IIT alumni, recorded Rs 370 crore revenue in FY 2024-25.

CEO and co-founder Akash Sharma announced at a healthy snacking summit that the company plans to expand its presence in both offline and online markets to reach its financial goals. Farmley is investing Rs 40-50 crore in a new factory near Noida to increase production capacity, expected to be operational next year.

The brand's product line features dry fruits, seeds, healthy snacks, savouries, and ready-to-eat mixes, emphasizing quality, nutrition, and affordability. A recent report highlighted roasted and flavoured dry fruits as top choices among consumers, with a trend towards clean, preservative-free snacks and eco-friendly packaging.

