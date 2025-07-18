Valentino's Uncertain Future: Kering's High-Stakes Decision

Kering's potential sale of Valentino has generated buzz across the luxury industry, as reports speculate on the financial implications for the French conglomerate.

The possible deal could be strategic for incoming CEO Luca de Meo, who inherits a company grappling with notable debt and a slump in its flagship brands.

While Kering's valuation may face a hit, investor sentiment remains positive, reflecting hopes for a renewed focus on reviving Gucci, the group's most significant profit driver.