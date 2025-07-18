Valentino's Uncertain Future: Kering's High-Stakes Decision
Kering's potential sale of Valentino could help new CEO Luca de Meo address the luxury group's debt challenges. With existing purchase obligations and a struggling luxury sector, offloading Valentino may come with financial repercussions. Investors seem supportive of this move, hoping it might aid in Gucci's revival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:33 IST
Kering's potential sale of Valentino has generated buzz across the luxury industry, as reports speculate on the financial implications for the French conglomerate.
The possible deal could be strategic for incoming CEO Luca de Meo, who inherits a company grappling with notable debt and a slump in its flagship brands.
While Kering's valuation may face a hit, investor sentiment remains positive, reflecting hopes for a renewed focus on reviving Gucci, the group's most significant profit driver.
