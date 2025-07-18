Fatal Flaws: Unpacking the Nepal Plane Crash Report

A government-appointed investigation panel has released a report attributing last year's deadly plane crash in Nepal to faulty data regarding the aircraft's takeoff speed in the flight documentation. The incident claimed the lives of 18 people.

The crash involved a CRJ-200LR aircraft of Nepal's Saurya Airlines, which went down shortly after departing from Kathmandu, killing all onboard except the captain. The report faults a "deep stall" prompted by an overly rapid pitch rate at a below-optimal rotation speed.

The investigation revealed neglected errors in a speed card and criticized the airline's oversight in addressing similar issues previously. The report calls for a review of speed cards and compliance with cargo handling requirements, alongside a review by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal of its procedures for non-scheduled flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)