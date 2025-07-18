Reliance Industries Reports Robust Q1 Growth Amid Volatile Global Market

Reliance Industries Limited reported a 6% increase in revenue for the April to June quarter, reaching Rs 273,252 crore. Jio Platforms, a key subsidiary, saw notable expansion with an 18.8% revenue rise, driven by strong subscriber growth in both mobility and home sectors, plus a marked increase in digital service consumption.

Reliance Retail Ventures also showcased growth, with an 11.3% revenue increase led by robust performances in grocery and fashion markets. However, the Oil to Chemicals segment saw a 1.5% drop in revenue, attributed to decreased crude prices and planned shutdowns. Domestic fuel sales through Jio-bp cushioned some losses, the company highlighted.

The Oil and Gas segment witnessed a 1.2% revenue dip due to reduced KGD6 gas sales volume and declining crude oil prices. Still, improved gas price realisation for KGD6 provided some relief. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, noted the company's solid start to FY26, emphasizing the breadth and strength of performance across various segments, despite global market uncertainties.