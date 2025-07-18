Housing Market Woes: Single-Family Homebuilding Hits 11-Month Low in June

The U.S. housing market is facing significant challenges, with single-family homebuilding plummeting to an 11-month low in June, according to the Commerce Department. High mortgage rates and economic uncertainty are deterring potential buyers, leading to a reduction in residential investment and creating ripple effects throughout the broader economy.

The decline in single-family homebuilding has been accompanied by a drop in permits for future construction, reaching a two-year low. The situation is exacerbated by President Trump's trade policies and tariffs, which are seen as inflationary and complicate efforts by the Federal Reserve to manage interest rates. Labor shortages at construction sites further hinder new projects.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations have shown some improvement, with consumers anticipating lower future inflation, according to the University of Michigan's survey. However, trade policy uncertainty, coupled with ongoing economic issues, continues to pose a threat to market stability. Financial markets remain wary, with mortgage rates staying elevated, influencing consumer sentiment and housing market dynamics.