Left Menu

Housing Market Woes: Single-Family Homebuilding Hits 11-Month Low in June

U.S. single-family homebuilding fell to an 11-month low in June due to high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty. Permits for future construction also dropped significantly. This decline may impact the economy, compounding challenges like Trump’s tariffs and labor shortages. Inflation expectations fell, while trade policies add uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:01 IST
Housing Market Woes: Single-Family Homebuilding Hits 11-Month Low in June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. housing market is facing significant challenges, with single-family homebuilding plummeting to an 11-month low in June, according to the Commerce Department. High mortgage rates and economic uncertainty are deterring potential buyers, leading to a reduction in residential investment and creating ripple effects throughout the broader economy.

The decline in single-family homebuilding has been accompanied by a drop in permits for future construction, reaching a two-year low. The situation is exacerbated by President Trump's trade policies and tariffs, which are seen as inflationary and complicate efforts by the Federal Reserve to manage interest rates. Labor shortages at construction sites further hinder new projects.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations have shown some improvement, with consumers anticipating lower future inflation, according to the University of Michigan's survey. However, trade policy uncertainty, coupled with ongoing economic issues, continues to pose a threat to market stability. Financial markets remain wary, with mortgage rates staying elevated, influencing consumer sentiment and housing market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025