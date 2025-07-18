Left Menu

Jio Platforms Soars to New Heights with 25% Profit Surge in Q1FY26

Jio Platforms reported a significant 25% increase in net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 7,110 crore. The growth was driven by customer acquisitions, higher data usage, and improved per user realizations. Jio's revenue surged by 19% YoY, and its 5G user base expanded to 213 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:19 IST
Jio Platforms has reported a remarkable net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for the June quarter, marking a significant 25% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to factors such as customer additions, increased data traffic, and enhanced revenue per user.

The Q1FY26 financial results for Jio Platforms revealed a 19% rise in gross revenue to Rs 41,054 crore, with improving margins. EBITDA saw a year-on-year increase of 23.9%, reaching Rs 18,135 crore. Notably, the company's 5G user base surpassed 213 million, indicating robust growth in digital services.

The quarter also witnessed significant achievements, including the launch of JioGames Cloud, expanding accessibility to high-end gaming. The organization continues to fortify its technology infrastructure and maintain market leadership, as evidenced by its impressive subscriber growth and operational efficiency.

