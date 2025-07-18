High-Speed Tragedy: Stolen Car Crashes into San Antonio Bus
A stolen car collided with a bus on Interstate 35 in San Antonio, resulting in four deaths and over a dozen injuries. The Camaro struck the bus, causing it to lose control and crash further. The suspects fled, and police were still searching for them.
A stolen car traveling at high speed collided with a bus in San Antonio's Interstate 35 on Thursday. The crash resulted in a tragic multi-vehicle pile-up, leaving four people dead and more than a dozen injured, according to local police reports.
Two individuals on the bus were declared dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries later at a hospital. Authorities reported that 16 people sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. The offenders driving the stolen Camaro fled the scene, with reports indicating that at least one of the individuals was armed.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed that the injured included children and older passengers. The collision caused the bus to overturn after being hit by a tractor-trailer, leading to several passengers being ejected. Police are actively searching for the suspects, who remain at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
