India Challenges EU's Energy Sanctions on Russia

India rejects unilateral sanctions and criticizes the EU's new measures against Russia's energy sector. The sanctions, including restrictions on a major Indian refinery, aim to curb Russian revenue and support Ukraine. India stresses consistency in energy trade and its responsibility to secure energy for its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced its objection to the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that it does not support unilateral sanctions. The EU's sanctions focus on curbing the revenue of Russia's oil and energy sector by imposing import bans and reducing the oil price cap from USD 60 to approximately USD 48 per barrel.

The restrictions also target the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, where Russian firm Rosneft holds a significant stake. In response, India asserted that energy security is a key responsibility and called for an end to double standards in global energy trade.

The EU announced these sanctions as part of its persistent efforts to pressure Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The measures include expanded sanctions on shadow fleet operations and a revised price cap mechanism. The EU remains firm in its support for Ukraine, determined to weaken Russia's financial capacity for war.

