India Challenges EU's Energy Sanctions on Russia

India has voiced its objection to the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that it does not support unilateral sanctions. The EU's sanctions focus on curbing the revenue of Russia's oil and energy sector by imposing import bans and reducing the oil price cap from USD 60 to approximately USD 48 per barrel.

The restrictions also target the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, where Russian firm Rosneft holds a significant stake. In response, India asserted that energy security is a key responsibility and called for an end to double standards in global energy trade.

The EU announced these sanctions as part of its persistent efforts to pressure Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The measures include expanded sanctions on shadow fleet operations and a revised price cap mechanism. The EU remains firm in its support for Ukraine, determined to weaken Russia's financial capacity for war.