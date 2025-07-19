EIB Backs Solynta with €20M to Develop Climate-Resilient Potato Seeds

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million venture debt financing agreement with Solynta, a Dutch biotechnology innovator, in a strategic push to transform global potato farming. This vital funding will bolster Solynta’s pioneering work in developing hybrid potato varieties grown from true potato seeds—an alternative to traditional tuber propagation—with enhanced resistance to diseases and better adaptability to climate change.

The operation is supported under the European Commission’s InvestEU programme and represents a significant vote of confidence in Solynta’s cutting-edge approach to sustainable agriculture.

Moving Beyond the Tuber: True Potato Seeds for a Resilient Future

At the heart of Solynta’s innovation lies the development of true potato seeds—lightweight, non-perishable, and highly transportable alternatives to bulky potato tubers. Unlike tubers, true seeds are easier to store long-term, are less vulnerable to spoilage during transport, and offer considerable logistical and environmental advantages, especially for smallholder farmers in developing nations.

By enabling farmers to sow disease-free, climate-resilient seeds with high yield potential, Solynta’s approach supports year-round, efficient potato cultivation with a fraction of the inputs required by conventional farming methods.

“This significant contribution from the EIB positions us to meet growing global demand for robust potato varieties,” said Peter Poortinga, CEO of Solynta. “Our true potato seeds, resistant to diseases such as late blight, can be produced, stored, and shipped easily, reducing the need for chemical crop protection while improving food security.”

Strategic Support from EIB and European Commission

The €20 million venture debt from the EIB is tailored to accelerate Solynta’s R&D capabilities and product pipeline. It will be instrumental in scaling operations, advancing breeding programmes, and fast-tracking the commercial deployment of new hybrid seed varieties across global markets.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti emphasized the broader impact of the investment: “Climate action and adaptation are at the heart of our financing, as is the successful scaling up of innovative European companies. The Solynta operation is a win-win in that sense. Potatoes are a global food staple, and ensuring they can thrive in increasingly difficult climates is crucial.”

The EIB’s support under the InvestEU programme further underscores the EU’s long-term commitment to sustainable agriculture and technological innovation in food systems.

Klasja van de Ridder, Head of the European Commission Representation in the Netherlands, echoed this alignment: “Food security is a cornerstone of the European Commission’s new Vision on Agriculture and Food. Climate change-induced yield losses pose a threat to Europe and the world. Solynta’s work directly strengthens resilience in food supply chains, contributing to the EU’s goal of sustainable, competitive farming.”

Solynta’s Hybrid Breeding: Science Without GMOs

Solynta’s scientific edge lies in its hybrid breeding technology, which allows precise, non-GMO development of potato varieties tailored to different regional challenges. These include resistance to devastating pathogens such as Phytophthora infestans (late blight), a notorious fungal disease responsible for billions in global crop losses each year.

The biotech firm has demonstrated that hybrid seed potatoes can be developed and adapted rapidly to new climates and pests, offering a flexible solution to agricultural volatility caused by global warming.

Solynta’s breeding method not only speeds up the development cycle but also drastically reduces the need for agrochemicals and fertilizers—supporting sustainable farming and contributing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including:

SDG 1 : No Poverty

SDG 2 : Zero Hunger

SDG 12 : Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13: Climate Action

Global Implications for Food Security

Potatoes rank among the world’s most important food crops, with over 370 million tonnes produced annually. Yet, yields are under pressure due to land degradation, disease outbreaks, water scarcity, and climate extremes. Solynta’s seed innovation is a potential game-changer, particularly for regions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where access to clean planting material is limited.

By introducing true potato seeds into these markets, Solynta not only enhances yields and lowers farming costs but also improves supply chain resilience and reduces the carbon footprint of agriculture.

Looking Ahead

Solynta plans to use the EIB funds to further strengthen partnerships with regional seed producers, governments, and development agencies to promote widespread adoption of hybrid potato seeds. The biotech’s research roadmap includes expanding varietal trials in different agro-ecological zones and improving seed delivery systems.

With the EIB and European Commission now firmly in its corner, Solynta is poised to take its climate-resilient solutions global—reshaping the way potatoes are grown and distributed for generations to come.