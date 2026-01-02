Boosting Farm Productivity Through Integrated Methods
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the pivotal role of integrated farming methods in enhancing the sustainable economic productivity of farmers, with a focus on benefiting even those with small land holdings.
Chouhan, speaking at an event organized at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, highlighted the financial challenges farmers face due to climate change and natural disasters. He advocated for integrated approaches to agriculture, which include complementary activities like poultry farming, animal husbandry, sericulture, pond fish farming, and horticulture.
The minister noted that the government is committed to developing climate change-resistant crop varieties, marking this as a vital step for the agriculture sector. Earlier in the day, Chouhan also visited the revered Trimbakeshwar temple, offering prayers at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
