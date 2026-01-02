Left Menu

Boosting Farm Productivity Through Integrated Methods

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes the importance of integrated farming for sustainable economic productivity. Speaking at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, he advocates for complementary farming businesses and the development of climate change-resistant crops to aid even small landholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:32 IST
Boosting Farm Productivity Through Integrated Methods
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the pivotal role of integrated farming methods in enhancing the sustainable economic productivity of farmers, with a focus on benefiting even those with small land holdings.

Chouhan, speaking at an event organized at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, highlighted the financial challenges farmers face due to climate change and natural disasters. He advocated for integrated approaches to agriculture, which include complementary activities like poultry farming, animal husbandry, sericulture, pond fish farming, and horticulture.

The minister noted that the government is committed to developing climate change-resistant crop varieties, marking this as a vital step for the agriculture sector. Earlier in the day, Chouhan also visited the revered Trimbakeshwar temple, offering prayers at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

TRENDING

1
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
2
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India
3
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
4
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026