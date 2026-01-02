Left Menu

Blood-Stained New Year: A Night of Tragedy in Delhi

New Year's evening 2026 in Delhi was marred by violence, with three tragic stabbings and a burned body discovered. Two men, Bihari Lal and Vikas, were fatally stabbed in separate incidents. A minor also fell victim to a knife attack, while a realtor's partially burnt body was found in Narela.

The start of 2026 witnessed a series of violent incidents in Delhi, leaving three people dead and a charred body discovered. Bihari Lal, a 50-year-old tailor, was fatally stabbed by juveniles after rebuking them for noise pollution in Lal Bagh.

Meanwhile, Vikas, an e-rickshaw driver, was killed in an altercation in Mangolpuri, with six juveniles arrested. Another tragedy unfolded in Sultanpuri, with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy amid long-standing neighborhood tensions.

Adding to the bloody New Year's eve was the discovery of Bhupender's partially burnt body in Narela, throwing police into another unsolved murder mystery. Troubling narratives of longstanding neighborhood tensions and frustrations with law enforcement permeate each case.

