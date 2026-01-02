Left Menu

Delhi's Liquor Vends to Get Modern Makeover Amid New Excise Policy Plans

The Delhi government plans to modernize liquor vends with state-of-the-art interiors and air conditioning, targeting high footfall areas to improve customer experience. Four government corporations will oversee the initiative, as a new excise policy is prepared, seeking public feedback for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to transform its liquor vends in key high-traffic areas by outfitting them with modern interiors and air conditioning to enhance customer experience. This initiative comes in tandem with the development of a new excise policy, expected to roll out in the coming year.

With over 700 liquor outlets managed by government corporations like DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS, careful selection of optimal locations for renovations is underway, focusing on spots with significant footfall such as malls and market areas. A spokesperson highlighted that these vends would feature revamped billing counters and shelves, deliberately designed in a brand-neutral fashion.

The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) has already identified 10 vends slated for renovation. A request for proposal has been issued to engage an architectural firm and project management consultant to spearhead this upgrade. The new excise policy aims to optimize customer experience and operational efficiency in compliance with brand-neutral retail formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

