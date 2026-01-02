Political Tensions Flare in Ballari: Congress Deploys Investigative Delegation

In a proactive response to escalating political tensions in Ballari, Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has constituted a six-member delegation. The decision follows violent clashes sparked by disputes over banner installations ahead of a statue unveiling ceremony.

Shivakumar confirmed that the violent incident resulted in the loss of a Congress worker's life, exacerbating tensions in the region. In an official statement, he highlighted the importance of a thorough investigation and directed the delegation to report on the local situation, working closely with local leaders.

The clashes allegedly involved supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy. As a result, multiple FIRs have been filed, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an inquiry into the matter, aiming to uncover the reasons behind the violence and hold those responsible accountable.

