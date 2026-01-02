Bastar Pandum 2026: Celebrating Tribal Heritage and Cultural Renaissance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai officially launched the logo and theme song for 'Bastar Pandum 2026' at Dantewada's Danteshwari Temple, emphasizing its role in showcasing the region's cultural heritage. The festival symbolizes Bastar's tribal soul through diverse traditions and crafts, aiming to gain national and global recognition.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, invitations for 2026 will extend to top Indian dignitaries and international ambassadors, seeking to make the event more impressive. Competitive disciplines have increased from seven to twelve, covering a broad spectrum from tribal dance to forest-based medicinal knowledge, thereby elevating Bastar as both a cultural and developmental hub.

This year, the event promises greater inclusivity, with both online and offline registration options, and will take place across multiple levels over several weeks. The initiative underscores Bastar's transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, pivoting from conflict towards creativity and celebration in the region.