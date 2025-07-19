Director Satyajeet Appeals for Support Ahead of Film Release 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

Director Satyajeet of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai', set to hit Indian cinemas on August 1, 2025, has opened up about his journey in the film industry, emphasizing that the movie represents more than just a project—it's his life's work.

This film showcases a diverse cast including veterans like Makrand Deshpande and Brijendra Kala, alongside fresh talents. Satyajeet revealed personal sacrifices, leaving behind a corporate career and civil services, driven by his passion and his father Dr. I. J. Mishra's dream for a film with a standout female lead.

With a promise of unique storytelling rooted in strong narrative and emotional music, Satyajeet urges audience support for what he calls 'good cinema', essential for survival in the industry. He invites viewers to experience the film's impact and share their impressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)