Left Menu

Director Satyajeet Appeals for Support Ahead of Film Release 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

Director Satyajeet's film 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai' releases on August 1, 2025, featuring a mix of seasoned and emerging actors. He shares his personal sacrifices and the inspiration behind the film, urging audiences to support quality cinema. The film promises an emotional journey with powerful storytelling and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:04 IST
Director Satyajeet Appeals for Support Ahead of Film Release 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'
"I Gave Up Everything for This Film," Says Director Satyajeet on Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Satyajeet of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai', set to hit Indian cinemas on August 1, 2025, has opened up about his journey in the film industry, emphasizing that the movie represents more than just a project—it's his life's work.

This film showcases a diverse cast including veterans like Makrand Deshpande and Brijendra Kala, alongside fresh talents. Satyajeet revealed personal sacrifices, leaving behind a corporate career and civil services, driven by his passion and his father Dr. I. J. Mishra's dream for a film with a standout female lead.

With a promise of unique storytelling rooted in strong narrative and emotional music, Satyajeet urges audience support for what he calls 'good cinema', essential for survival in the industry. He invites viewers to experience the film's impact and share their impressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025