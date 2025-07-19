Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Polish Air Traffic System Outage

The Polish Interior Ministry has initiated an investigation into an air traffic management system outage. The Internal Security Agency is gathering information to determine if sabotage was involved, according to a spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:08 IST
  • Poland

The Polish Interior Ministry has commenced an investigation into a recent outage of their air traffic management system, a spokesman stated on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, officers from the Internal Security Agency are actively gathering data, scrutinizing it, and conducting thorough checks to identify any signs of potential sabotage.

This response underscores the government's commitment to ensuring national security and the safety of aviation operations.

