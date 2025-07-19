Left Menu

Mizoram Teeters on Edge as Fuel Crisis Looms Due to Highway Woes

Mizoram is facing a potential fuel crisis as oil tanker drivers go on strike, protesting the poor condition of the state's crucial highway. The situation remains critical as repair efforts are hindered by heavy traffic and rain, prompting government discussions on fuel rationing to manage the shortage.

Mizoram finds itself on the brink of a fuel shortage as oil tanker drivers initiated a strike over deteriorating road conditions on a key highway connecting the state to the rest of the nation.

The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association highlighted concerns about the Sairang-Kawnpui section of NH-6/306, deemed unsafe for tanker operations. The strike led to long queues at fuel stations in Aizawl amid fears of an impending shortage.

Government officials warn of potential crises should the strike persist but have yet to start rationing fuel. Efforts to establish an oil depot are underway as road repairs proceed slowly due to traffic and rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

