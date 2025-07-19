Bus Accident on NH-60: 30 Injured in Odisha

A tragic accident occurred on NH-60 near Basta in Odisha's Balasore district, injuring at least 30 passengers, nine of whom sustained serious injuries. The bus, on route from Bhubaneswar to Howrah, collided with a stationary truck late Friday night, police reported on Saturday.

Emergency response teams arrived promptly, providing medical assistance. The seriously injured were transported to Balasore district headquarters hospital, while others received first-aid at Basta dispensary. This quick response minimized further harm and distress among those involved.

In the aftermath, police efficiently organized alternative transport for passengers to continue their journey, ensuring minimal disruption to their plans. The accident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and highlights the need for cautious driving conditions on busy routes like NH-60.