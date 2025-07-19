Bus Accident on NH-60: 30 Injured in Odisha
A bus accident on NH-60 near Basta, Odisha, left 30 passengers injured, including nine seriously. The incident occurred on Friday night when the bus traveling from Bhubaneswar to Howrah collided with a stationary truck. Rescue teams responded swiftly, and police arranged transport for the uninjured.
A tragic accident occurred on NH-60 near Basta in Odisha's Balasore district, injuring at least 30 passengers, nine of whom sustained serious injuries. The bus, on route from Bhubaneswar to Howrah, collided with a stationary truck late Friday night, police reported on Saturday.
Emergency response teams arrived promptly, providing medical assistance. The seriously injured were transported to Balasore district headquarters hospital, while others received first-aid at Basta dispensary. This quick response minimized further harm and distress among those involved.
In the aftermath, police efficiently organized alternative transport for passengers to continue their journey, ensuring minimal disruption to their plans. The accident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and highlights the need for cautious driving conditions on busy routes like NH-60.
