U.S.-Mexico Aviation Tensions Soar Amid Dispute Over Flight Slots

The Trump administration announced a stern response to the Mexican government's recent aviation policies, which U.S. officials say are hindering competition and inflating costs. These actions relate to Mexico's rescinding of flight slots for U.S. carriers and forcing cargo carriers to shift operations away from Mexico City.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that Mexico's non-compliance with a bilateral air agreement might lead to the disapproval of all future flight requests from Mexican airlines. There's also a proposition to revoke antitrust immunity for the Delta and Aeromexico joint venture, critically affecting airline competition.

Accusations of broken promises from Mexico further strain relations, particularly regarding construction delays at Mexico City's airport. The U.S. insists on schedule submissions for Mexican airlines for operations in the U.S. to ensure fair competition, as these policies reportedly enable a dominant advantage in the aviation market.

