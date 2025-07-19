Left Menu

U.S.-Mexico Aviation Tensions Soar Amid Dispute Over Flight Slots

The Trump administration has taken measures against Mexico for rescinding flight slots for U.S. carriers and mandating relocations at Mexico City airport, breaching a bilateral air agreement. The U.S. may withdraw antitrust immunity from Delta and Aeromexico's partnership, impacting competition and potentially increasing costs for American businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:47 IST
U.S.-Mexico Aviation Tensions Soar Amid Dispute Over Flight Slots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a stern response to the Mexican government's recent aviation policies, which U.S. officials say are hindering competition and inflating costs. These actions relate to Mexico's rescinding of flight slots for U.S. carriers and forcing cargo carriers to shift operations away from Mexico City.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that Mexico's non-compliance with a bilateral air agreement might lead to the disapproval of all future flight requests from Mexican airlines. There's also a proposition to revoke antitrust immunity for the Delta and Aeromexico joint venture, critically affecting airline competition.

Accusations of broken promises from Mexico further strain relations, particularly regarding construction delays at Mexico City's airport. The U.S. insists on schedule submissions for Mexican airlines for operations in the U.S. to ensure fair competition, as these policies reportedly enable a dominant advantage in the aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025