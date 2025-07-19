Rajasthan Shines with 435 MW Solar Project, Setting Energy Standards High

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has officially inaugurated the Gorbea Solar Power Project, a 435 MW facility in Rajasthan. Hailed as a benchmark in speed and sustainability, this project by Zelestra India was completed in less than eight months.

The sprawling project covers 1,250 acres and will produce 755 GWh of clean energy every year, enough to electrify 1.28 lakh homes and cut down 7.05 lakh tonnes in carbon emissions. The initiative operates under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which secures long-term sustainability.

Minister Joshi underlined the innovative partnership with local farmers, who lease their land for stable income, creating jobs for over 700 local workers during construction. He also mentioned the rapid completion of essential infrastructure, including a substation and a 6.5 km transmission line. The introduction of next-generation solar technologies, such as Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells, is also on the agenda as part of Rajasthan's ambitious clean energy policies.