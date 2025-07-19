Rajasthan-Delhi Train Disruptions Amid Signal Upgrades

Rail passengers should expect disruptions in train services between Rajasthan and Delhi's Sarai Rohilla station from July 20 to 28 due to critical signal upgrade work.

The North Western Railway division is undertaking non-interlocking work, necessitating the temporary disconnection of signalling equipment to install a new electronic interlocking panel at Sarai Rohilla.

Train services from major Rajasthan cities are affected, with key routes being canceled or rerouted. Passengers are advised to verify train statuses during this period, as operations of more than 70 trains will face disruptions.