Rajasthan-Delhi Train Disruptions Amid Signal Upgrades

Several trains between Rajasthan and Delhi's Sarai Rohilla station will be cancelled or rerouted from July 20-28 due to non-interlocking work. The upgrades to the electronic interlocking panel will affect over 70 train operations. Passengers are advised to check statuses before traveling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:43 IST
Rail passengers should expect disruptions in train services between Rajasthan and Delhi's Sarai Rohilla station from July 20 to 28 due to critical signal upgrade work.

The North Western Railway division is undertaking non-interlocking work, necessitating the temporary disconnection of signalling equipment to install a new electronic interlocking panel at Sarai Rohilla.

Train services from major Rajasthan cities are affected, with key routes being canceled or rerouted. Passengers are advised to verify train statuses during this period, as operations of more than 70 trains will face disruptions.

