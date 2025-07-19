Left Menu

Maharashtra Gig Workers' Strike Suspended: Awaiting Government Response

The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch has temporarily suspended its strike involving app-based taxi drivers in Mumbai, pending government action on their demands. The strike may resume if demands are unmet by Tuesday. Drivers are advised to charge government-fixed rates instead of app rates during this period.

Updated: 19-07-2025 23:28 IST
The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch announced a temporary suspension of their strike involving app-based taxi drivers in Mumbai and other cities on Saturday, providing a three-day window for the government to address their demands.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, the association's president, stated the strike, which began on Wednesday, was paused until Tuesday. He warned that if the government fails to meet their demands by then, the strike could resume. Transport department officials have requested time until Tuesday to respond, said Kshirsagar.

In the interim, app-based taxis will adhere to fares set for traditional black-and-yellow taxis, not the rates shown on aggregator apps like Ola or Uber. The association is urging both commuters and drivers to use www.onlymeter.in to calculate government-approved fares and avoid overcharging. Key demands include fare rationalisation, banning bike taxis, capping permits for traditional cabs and rickshaws, forming a driver welfare board, and the enactment of the Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

