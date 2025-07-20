Left Menu

Enhancing Train Control: Calls for Pay Reforms and Modernization

Retired and serving train controllers urge for better pay grades and allowances to attract talent and modernize operations. Though the Railway Ministry has initiated reforms, controllers highlight the need for further improvements, including wage disparities and departmental hierarchy, to optimize railway management and efficiency.

In a significant move, an association of retired and serving train controllers has called for an increase in pay grades and special allowances to advance the modernization of the control department. The call comes amidst appreciation for recent reforms implemented by the Railway Ministry.

The train control department holds a critical role in supervising and coordinating rail operations, including monitoring mechanical failures and coordinating with other departments. Despite recent efforts, controllers argue the sector suffers from a shortage of talented individuals due to unfavorable job conditions.

Recent reforms by the Railway Ministry include direct recruitment, enhanced training, and performance monitoring among others. Yet, controllers continue to demand further measures, such as an increased Special Train Controlling Allowance and addressing the pay disparity between supervisors and their subordinates, to modernize the department effectively.

