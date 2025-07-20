Government Revamps Claims Processing to Accelerate Investor Protection

Anita Shah Akella, CEO of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, announced efforts to streamline the claims process for investors. The new system is designed to minimize processing times which have been hindered by heavy reliance on physical verification.

In a recent seminar organized by the industry body PHDCCI, Akella outlined several improvements being made to enhance claimant experiences. These include a searchable database to confirm share locations, integration with multiple digital platforms, and a more efficient identity verification process using linked Aadhaar, PAN, Demat, and banking details.

The government has launched additional initiatives like introducing a ticketing system on the MCA portal for better tracking of public interactions and conducting frequent investor grievance meetings and camps across India. Meanwhile, Sameet Gambhir, Chair of the Corporate Affairs Committee at PHDCCI, acknowledged persistent challenges faced by investors despite the ongoing reforms.