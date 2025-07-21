IFC Invests in $60M Women’s Livelihood Bond 7 to Empower 773,000 Women

In a landmark move to scale gender-lens investing and catalyze inclusive growth across emerging markets, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has committed $10 million to the Women’s Livelihood Bond™ 7 (WLB7), a flagship issuance by Impact Investment Exchange (IIX). WLB7 is set to be the largest offering yet in the pioneering WLB™ Series, and part of a broader strategy to mobilize capital through blended finance to uplift underserved women and communities across Asia.

Scheduled to close its first $60 million tranche by July 30, 2025, WLB7 is part of a two-tranche issuance that is expected to exceed all previous benchmarks in the Women’s Livelihood Bond™ Series, both in scale and impact.

IFC’s Commitment: Driving Gender Equity Through Capital Markets

The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is participating in the bond for the first time with a $10 million direct investment and an additional $4.5 million subordinated debt contribution to the IIX Women’s Catalyst Fund, a de-risking mechanism designed to unlock capital for women-led enterprises. The latter investment is channeled through the GROW (Advancing Gender Equality, Resilience, Opportunity and Inclusion Worldwide) facility, in partnership with the Government of Canada.

"Blended finance continues to be a powerful tool to address market shortcomings and mobilize investment for impactful projects in emerging and developing markets," said Katia Daude Gonçalves, IFC’s Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei. “Our partnership with IIX through the Women’s Livelihood Bond empowers women entrepreneurs and community enterprises to transition to sustainable livelihoods and benefit from an improved quality of life.”

Impact Scope: 773,000 Women Across South and Southeast Asia

WLB7 will channel proceeds to high-impact enterprises operating in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, targeting critical sectors such as:

Financial inclusion

Water and sanitation

Sustainable agriculture

Clean and renewable energy

The bond aims to directly benefit over 773,000 underserved women, enabling them to build financial resilience, pursue sustainable livelihoods, and drive local development. By funding women-owned and community-based enterprises, WLB7 aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to gender equality, poverty alleviation, and climate action.

Compliance and Innovation in Sustainable Finance

WLB7 will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and has received certification from Sustainable Fitch Limited for adherence to the Orange Bond Principles™—the world’s first gender-lens investing framework for the debt capital markets. It also complies with the:

Green Bond Principles

Social Bond Principles

Sustainability Bond Guidelines of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)

EU and UK Securitization Regulations

This regulatory and sustainability alignment enhances the credibility and appeal of WLB7 to institutional and impact investors worldwide.

A Proven Track Record: The WLB™ Series Since 2017

The Women’s Livelihood Bond™ Series, launched in 2017 with WLB1, the world’s first listed gender-lens impact investing security, has evolved into a globally recognized model of inclusive finance. Over six previous bond issuances, the WLB™ Series has:

Mobilized $228 million

Empowered over 2.6 million women

Delivered consistent financial returns to investors

According to Durreen Shahnaz, CEO and Founder of IIX, “WLB7 takes us one step closer to a capital market where gender equity is the norm, not the exception. With the support of IFC and our other trailblazing allies, we are scaling this proven model across South and Southeast Asia and catalyzing systemic shifts that will redefine finance in the Global South.”

She added, “Through WLB7, we are giving more than 773,000 women the tools—and the capital—they need to shape inclusive, sustainable futures for their families, communities, and the planet.”

The Road Ahead: Shaping Global Capital Markets

WLB7 is more than just a bond; it is part of a broader Orange Bond™ movement to mainstream gender equality into global capital markets. The initiative is being heralded as a model for future financial instruments aimed at addressing both social and environmental challenges while delivering returns.

As WLB7 nears its July 30 close for the first tranche, the partnership between IIX, IFC, and global investors underscores a growing consensus that women’s empowerment is not only a moral imperative but also an economic opportunity.