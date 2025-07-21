ADB Chief Pledges Stronger Support as Timor-Leste Prepares for ASEAN Entry

In a landmark visit underscoring a deepening commitment to inclusive growth in Southeast Asia, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda concluded a four-day official tour of Timor-Leste, marking his first trip to a member state classified as both a fragile and conflict-affected situation and a small island developing state.

President Kanda’s visit came as Timor-Leste stands on the cusp of a historic milestone—its long-anticipated accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In high-level meetings with President José Ramos-Horta, acting Prime Minister Mariano Assanami Sabino, and Finance Minister Santina Cardoso, Kanda reaffirmed ADB’s long-standing support for the country and pledged to expand development cooperation in line with national priorities.

A Journey of Resilience and Vision

“Timor-Leste’s journey from independence to ASEAN membership is a story of resilience and vision,” said Kanda. “ADB is proud to stand with the people and Government of Timor-Leste at this historic moment, working together to expand economic opportunities, empower young people, and deliver tangible results that improve lives.”

Timor-Leste, which regained independence in 2002 after decades of struggle, has made significant progress in building institutions and advancing social and economic development. Its anticipated entry into ASEAN not only affirms its growing regional role but also opens new avenues for trade, investment, and integration.

Spotlight on Rural Development and Economic Diversification

A highlight of Kanda’s visit was his tour of the Coffee and Agroforestry Livelihood Improvement Project (CALIP) in Ermera Municipality. Backed by ADB and the Government of Japan, CALIP supports over 2,000 farming families and aims to elevate the quality of Timor-Leste’s coffee—a crop cultivated by approximately 38% of households—while promoting sustainable agroforestry.

The project reflects a core component of the country’s economic diversification strategy, which seeks to reduce reliance on oil and gas revenues and invest in high-potential sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and light manufacturing.

Meeting directly with farmers and community leaders, Kanda acknowledged their efforts in building climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods. “This project is a clear example of how targeted development partnerships can lift incomes and deliver lasting benefits to rural communities,” he said.

Boosting Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity

Kanda also visited the Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili, where the government is spearheading a major expansion with support from ADB, Australia, and Japan. Once completed, the modernized airport will more than double annual passenger capacity to over 400,000 by 2030, a transformative step for a nation aiming to boost its connectivity and tourism.

The upgraded facility will help Timor-Leste meet ASEAN infrastructure and safety standards, facilitating regional integration and attracting new investment. The project also aligns with ADB’s regional strategy of enhancing connectivity, trade logistics, and disaster-resilient infrastructure across the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Strengthening Private Sector and Youth Employment

President Kanda reaffirmed ADB’s intention to scale up its development partnership in areas critical to Timor-Leste’s national development plan, particularly in:

Resilient infrastructure development

Private sector expansion

Job creation for youth

Financial inclusion and innovation

With a youthful population and growing labor force, Timor-Leste faces both opportunities and challenges. Kanda emphasized that investing in the next generation through quality education, vocational training, and enterprise support is essential for sustained progress.

“Unlocking the potential of Timor-Leste’s youth is key to building a future that is prosperous, peaceful, and inclusive,” Kanda said. “ADB will continue to work closely with our partners to invest in people, infrastructure, and institutions.”

Longstanding Partnership Since Independence

Since 2002, ADB has played a critical role in supporting Timor-Leste’s development. Its contributions span essential sectors including transport, water and sanitation, rural development, energy, and public financial management.

This visit reaffirms ADB’s evolving role—not only as a financier but also as a trusted policy advisor and technical partner. With ASEAN membership now within reach, the country’s regional and international partnerships are more vital than ever.

A Regional Future in the Making

As Timor-Leste prepares to formally join ASEAN, its leaders are increasingly focused on economic transformation, governance reform, and sustainable development. ADB’s renewed commitment—demonstrated by Kanda’s personal engagement—offers both encouragement and capacity to realize these ambitions.

“We see Timor-Leste not only as a partner to support but as a future contributor to regional growth, stability, and cooperation,” concluded Kanda.