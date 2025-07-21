Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims One Life in Uttara Kannada

A private bus accident in Uttara Kannada district resulted in one death and 21 injuries after the vehicle fell into a stream. The driver lost control while avoiding potholes, hitting a bridge in the process. The deceased was identified as Vinayak Shinde from Hubballi.

Karwar | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:35 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims One Life in Uttara Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, a private bus accident in the early hours of Monday claimed one life and left 21 others injured in Uttara Kannada district.

The authorities identified Vinayak Shinde from Hubballi as the deceased. The accident took place near Agasur village as the bus was en route to Mangaluru.

Citing initial findings, police attributed the mishap to rash driving. The driver lost control while dodging potholes, causing the bus to strike a bridge before plunging into a stream. Rescuers, assisted by locals and police, evacuated the passengers, while the injured were hospitalized. Ongoing investigations are expected to shed more light on the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

