Tragic Bus Accident Claims One Life in Uttara Kannada

In a tragic incident, a private bus accident in the early hours of Monday claimed one life and left 21 others injured in Uttara Kannada district.

The authorities identified Vinayak Shinde from Hubballi as the deceased. The accident took place near Agasur village as the bus was en route to Mangaluru.

Citing initial findings, police attributed the mishap to rash driving. The driver lost control while dodging potholes, causing the bus to strike a bridge before plunging into a stream. Rescuers, assisted by locals and police, evacuated the passengers, while the injured were hospitalized. Ongoing investigations are expected to shed more light on the circumstances.

