Alaska Airlines Overcomes System-Wide IT Outage

Alaska Airlines has announced the resumption of its operations after a technical glitch grounded all flights for roughly three hours. According to the airline, the IT outage occurred around 8 pm Pacific time on Sunday, halting flights across its mainline and Horizon Air services.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stop, which was lifted by 11 pm. Alaska Airlines has warned of potential residual impacts on its flight schedule as aircraft and crews are repositioned, and operations restore gradually to normal.

Previous technology issues have also affected the airline's operations. Just last month, the crew of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 was praised for passenger safety after a door panel incident, and in September, flights were briefly grounded due to another technology-related disruption.

