Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Overcomes System-Wide IT Outage

Alaska Airlines resumed operations after a system-wide IT outage grounded flights for three hours. The company announced the issue occurred around 8 pm Pacific time on Sunday and was resolved by 11 pm. While flights are back on, delays are expected as operations normalize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:28 IST
Alaska Airlines Overcomes System-Wide IT Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Alaska Airlines has announced the resumption of its operations after a technical glitch grounded all flights for roughly three hours. According to the airline, the IT outage occurred around 8 pm Pacific time on Sunday, halting flights across its mainline and Horizon Air services.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stop, which was lifted by 11 pm. Alaska Airlines has warned of potential residual impacts on its flight schedule as aircraft and crews are repositioned, and operations restore gradually to normal.

Previous technology issues have also affected the airline's operations. Just last month, the crew of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 was praised for passenger safety after a door panel incident, and in September, flights were briefly grounded due to another technology-related disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025