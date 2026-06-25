Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Wedding Spectacle

Ready For It Permits And Sources Suggest Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Be Married In New York City Next Week

Taylor Swift, the chart-topping musical sensation, and Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, are believed to tie the knot next week in a high-profile event in New York City. According to the New York Times, permits suggest a wedding at Madison Square Garden with streets closed for the occasion.

Confirmation came from city officials, revealing hotel bookings by members of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, around July 3. The Marriott Marquis Times Square is the chosen accommodation, leading to speculation about the planned nuptials aligning with Independence Day celebrations.

While full confirmation on the date remains elusive, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, alluded to the wedding amid discussions on major city events like the Soccer World Cup. Amid excitement, Swift and Kelce's representatives have been silent, leaving fans eagerly anticipating official announcements.