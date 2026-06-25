Trump Requests $11 Billion Boost for Farmers Amidst Economic Strains

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Congress for over $11 billion in additional aid to support farmers facing rising fuel and fertilizer costs due to the Iran war. This aid aims to address production cost issues and support the industry, crucial with upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Asked Congress To Approve More Than Billion In Additional Aid For Farmers Facing High Fuel And Fertilizer Costs Since The Iran War | Updated: 25-06-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 03:02 IST
Trump Requests $11 Billion Boost for Farmers Amidst Economic Strains
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U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Congress to authorize an additional $11 billion to aid farmers grappling with escalating fuel and fertilizer expenses brought on by the Iran war. A White House supplemental funding request details how these funds could provide much-needed relief to an industry struggling under the weight of high production costs and low crop prices, exacerbated by ongoing trade policies and conflict-related disruptions.

The agricultural sector, a significant supporter of Trump and his party, views this funding as critical for their upcoming planting season, even as they express concerns over its adequacy. Disruptions in fuel and fertilizer shipments from the Middle East surged prices earlier this year, although recent diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have begun to ease logistical challenges.

According to White House estimates, if the funding is approved, the total direct payments to farmers could reach $55.4 billion this year, comprising roughly 33% of total farm income in 2026—the highest proportion since 2001. This extensive support could prove vital for Trump as he faces declining approval ratings among rural voters, a core constituency ahead of the November midterms.

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