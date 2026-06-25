Trump's $87.6 Billion Request: Funding Iran Conflict & Ebola Fight

President Donald Trumps Administration Asked The Us Congress On Wednesday For Billion In Additional Funding

In a substantial fiscal request, President Donald Trump's administration has sought $87.6 billion from Congress aimed at addressing pressing issues such as the Iran conflict and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The administration outlines the allocation of $67.15 billion for military objectives to bolster munitions, enhance the U.S. industrial base, and support key operational capabilities. Additionally, $500 million is earmarked for Global Health Security, focused on combatting the Ebola virus in regions like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Furthermore, the White House has requested $800 million in international humanitarian assistance to fortify the response against Ebola in Central Africa, including the establishment of a quarantine center in Kenya. The proposal also features $11.1 billion targeted at supporting American farmers.