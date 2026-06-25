Trump's $87.6 Billion Request: Funding Iran Conflict & Ebola Fight

President Donald Trump's administration has requested $87.6 billion from Congress for urgent needs, primarily related to the Iran war and the Ebola outbreak in Africa. The funding includes $67.15 billion for military purposes, $500 million for Global Health Security against Ebola, and $800 million for international humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trumps Administration Asked The Us Congress On Wednesday For Billion In Additional Funding | Updated: 25-06-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 02:46 IST
Trump's $87.6 Billion Request: Funding Iran Conflict & Ebola Fight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a substantial fiscal request, President Donald Trump's administration has sought $87.6 billion from Congress aimed at addressing pressing issues such as the Iran conflict and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The administration outlines the allocation of $67.15 billion for military objectives to bolster munitions, enhance the U.S. industrial base, and support key operational capabilities. Additionally, $500 million is earmarked for Global Health Security, focused on combatting the Ebola virus in regions like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Furthermore, the White House has requested $800 million in international humanitarian assistance to fortify the response against Ebola in Central Africa, including the establishment of a quarantine center in Kenya. The proposal also features $11.1 billion targeted at supporting American farmers.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026