Trump's $87.6 Billion Request: Funding Iran Conflict & Ebola Fight
President Donald Trump's administration has requested $87.6 billion from Congress for urgent needs, primarily related to the Iran war and the Ebola outbreak in Africa. The funding includes $67.15 billion for military purposes, $500 million for Global Health Security against Ebola, and $800 million for international humanitarian aid.
In a substantial fiscal request, President Donald Trump's administration has sought $87.6 billion from Congress aimed at addressing pressing issues such as the Iran conflict and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
The administration outlines the allocation of $67.15 billion for military objectives to bolster munitions, enhance the U.S. industrial base, and support key operational capabilities. Additionally, $500 million is earmarked for Global Health Security, focused on combatting the Ebola virus in regions like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
Furthermore, the White House has requested $800 million in international humanitarian assistance to fortify the response against Ebola in Central Africa, including the establishment of a quarantine center in Kenya. The proposal also features $11.1 billion targeted at supporting American farmers.
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