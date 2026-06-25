Global Markets Tumble as Dollar Surges and Fed Speculations Rise

On Wednesday, global equity markets experienced a downturn, erasing early gains witnessed on Wall Street, as valuation concerns became more pronounced. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up. Gains in consumer discretionary, industrials, and utilities stocks couldn't offset losses in energy stocks, as oil prices neared four-month lows due to steady crude flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Technology stocks, reversing earlier gains, continued their downward trend, following Tuesday's sell-off. Market sentiment appeared fragile, with investors bracing for at least one Federal Reserve rate hike this year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.43%, whereas the Dow gained 0.35%.

The U.S. dollar climbed against major currencies for the third consecutive day, reaching a one-year high as markets anticipated potential Fed rate increases. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties involving the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz further contributed to the economic uncertainty.