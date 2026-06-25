Global Markets Tumble as Dollar Surges and Fed Speculations Rise
Global equity markets saw significant downturns, with U.S. technology and energy sectors taking the hardest hits amid concerns over Federal Reserve rate hikes. The U.S. dollar surged to a one-year high, impacting major currencies, as investors predicted a tightening of monetary policy. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in Middle East influenced oil prices.
On Wednesday, global equity markets experienced a downturn, erasing early gains witnessed on Wall Street, as valuation concerns became more pronounced. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up. Gains in consumer discretionary, industrials, and utilities stocks couldn't offset losses in energy stocks, as oil prices neared four-month lows due to steady crude flow through the Strait of Hormuz.
Technology stocks, reversing earlier gains, continued their downward trend, following Tuesday's sell-off. Market sentiment appeared fragile, with investors bracing for at least one Federal Reserve rate hike this year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.43%, whereas the Dow gained 0.35%.
The U.S. dollar climbed against major currencies for the third consecutive day, reaching a one-year high as markets anticipated potential Fed rate increases. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties involving the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz further contributed to the economic uncertainty.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise in Closed-Door U.S. GOP Meeting Over Iran War Strategy
-
Market Tumult: Stocks Dive Amid Fed Rate Speculation
-
Market Bounce Back: Tech and Dollar Surge Amid Fed Speculations
-
Tucker Carlson's European Expansion: ALP Nicotine Pouches to Hit 11 Markets
-
KNDS Announces Landmark IPO in Frankfurt and Paris