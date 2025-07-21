Air India Flight Incident: Runway Excursion in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains
An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai overshot the runway during landing amid heavy rains. All passengers and crew disembarked safely. The plane is now grounded for safety checks as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight encountered a runway excursion during its landing at Mumbai airport on Monday morning under adverse weather conditions.
According to an airline spokesperson, the flight, arriving from Kochi, experienced heavy rainfall which contributed to the incident. Despite the runway excursion, the aircraft was safely taxied to the gate.
All passengers and crew members disembarked without incident. The aircraft will undergo thorough safety checks as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) evaluates the situation to ensure future operational safety.
Advertisement