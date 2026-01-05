Left Menu

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement with an AQI of 244, although it remains in the 'poor' category. The city's pollution is mainly attributed to transport and industry. Weather conditions indicate minimal fog and slightly cooler temperatures in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:08 IST
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced a marginal improvement in air quality as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 244, placing it within the 'poor' category, after previously registering in the 'very poor' range.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, four stations reported 'very poor' air quality; Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 321. Meanwhile, 25 stations remained in the 'poor' category, and nine reported 'moderate' air quality.

The weather forecast indicates a potential dip in temperatures, with moderate fog expected over the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in Delhi was slightly below average at 18.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

