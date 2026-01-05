Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi experienced a marginal improvement in air quality as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 244, placing it within the 'poor' category, after previously registering in the 'very poor' range.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, four stations reported 'very poor' air quality; Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 321. Meanwhile, 25 stations remained in the 'poor' category, and nine reported 'moderate' air quality.

The weather forecast indicates a potential dip in temperatures, with moderate fog expected over the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in Delhi was slightly below average at 18.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.