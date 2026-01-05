Delhi Municipal Corporation Eyes Civic Boost in Revised Budgets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee convened on Monday to scrutinize the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and plan for the 2026-27 Budget. This session emphasized the need for enhanced civic services and stringent financial strategies, according to officials.

Officials reported that during the meeting, councillors presented various proposals to bolster sanitation, increase civic amenities, and enhance infrastructure, along with expanding health and education services. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma assured members that their inputs would play a crucial role in the finalized budget.

Sharma stated that the corporation aims to maximize public welfare efficiently, with a focus on development without financially overburdening citizens. Environmental protection, financial management, and resource optimization of municipal assets were significant discussion points. The budget process remains participatory, consolidating input from diverse Committee members to craft a pragmatic, people-focused budget.

