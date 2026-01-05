Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi is facing a defamation complaint from three men acquitted in the Hathras gangrape case. The court has sought Gandhi's response over allegedly defamatory comments made by him despite their acquittal. A hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:09 IST
Defamation
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court highlighted a defamation complaint involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, filed by three men acquitted in the September 2020 Hathras case.

The complaint charges Gandhi with making defamatory statements against the men on December 12, 2024, despite the exoneration. Their lawyer, Munna Singh Pundir, explained the court's decision to issue a notice, urging Gandhi to respond to the allegations.

The men, having been acquitted following a CBI investigation, claim the statements harmed their reputations, leading to a demand for a Rs 1.5 crore compensation. A hearing is set for February 7, 2026, to address the defamation suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

