Left Menu

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

A significant blaze erupted in two packaging factories in Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, causing damage but no injuries. The fire, which likely started due to a short circuit, was controlled by 4 PM. Firefighters continue cooling operations to ensure complete safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:09 IST
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in two packaging companies in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with partial damage to a third on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties thus far, according to officials.

The inferno ignited in Daman's Dabhel area and was brought under control by 4 PM. The fire initially started in Total Packaging Company, eventually consuming the nearby Ace Packaging Company. Both companies specialize in producing plastic materials, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames, an official revealed.

Emergency response teams, including 18 fire tenders and water tankers from Daman and nearby regions, were dispatched to the scene. While cooling operations continue, a thorough search will be conducted to ensure no casualties occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire began due to an electrical short circuit, stated Harish Patel, secretary of the Daman Industries Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

 India
2
Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence Focus

Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence F...

 Ukraine
4
Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026