Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

A massive fire broke out in two packaging companies in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with partial damage to a third on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties thus far, according to officials.

The inferno ignited in Daman's Dabhel area and was brought under control by 4 PM. The fire initially started in Total Packaging Company, eventually consuming the nearby Ace Packaging Company. Both companies specialize in producing plastic materials, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames, an official revealed.

Emergency response teams, including 18 fire tenders and water tankers from Daman and nearby regions, were dispatched to the scene. While cooling operations continue, a thorough search will be conducted to ensure no casualties occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire began due to an electrical short circuit, stated Harish Patel, secretary of the Daman Industries Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)