Left Menu

Indian Railways: Transformation on Track with Robust Budget Utilization

Indian Railways has utilized 80.54% of its gross budgetary support of Rs 2,52,200 crore by December 2025, focusing on safety, capacity enhancement, and modernisation. Significant improvements include new train services and an advanced protection system. These initiatives are expected to achieve the targets for FY 2025-26 fully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:12 IST
Indian Railways: Transformation on Track with Robust Budget Utilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust display of fiscal management, Indian Railways has effectively utilized 80.54% of its gross budgetary support, which totals Rs 2,52,200 crore, as of the end of December 2025, according to a statement from the ministry on Monday.

The expenditure marks a 6.54% increase compared to the same period last year, focusing on critical areas like safety, capacity enhancement, and infrastructure modernisation. Officials reported these developments are part of a vision to deliver faster, safer, and world-class rail travel across India at an affordable cost.

The ministry's press note highlighted the utilisation of 84% of budgeted funds for safety works and substantial progress in customer amenities and capacity augmentation. Projects like the launch of Vande Bharat trains and network electrification signal significant advances in speed, safety, and passenger comfort, setting the stage for achieving the year's targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

 India
2
Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence Focus

Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence F...

 Ukraine
4
Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026