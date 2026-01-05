Indian Railways: Transformation on Track with Robust Budget Utilization

In a robust display of fiscal management, Indian Railways has effectively utilized 80.54% of its gross budgetary support, which totals Rs 2,52,200 crore, as of the end of December 2025, according to a statement from the ministry on Monday.

The expenditure marks a 6.54% increase compared to the same period last year, focusing on critical areas like safety, capacity enhancement, and infrastructure modernisation. Officials reported these developments are part of a vision to deliver faster, safer, and world-class rail travel across India at an affordable cost.

The ministry's press note highlighted the utilisation of 84% of budgeted funds for safety works and substantial progress in customer amenities and capacity augmentation. Projects like the launch of Vande Bharat trains and network electrification signal significant advances in speed, safety, and passenger comfort, setting the stage for achieving the year's targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)