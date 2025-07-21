Dodla Dairy's Proficient Play Amidst Profit Slump

Dodla Dairy Ltd has announced a 3% drop in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 62.87 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 65.02 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the profit decline, the company's total income rose significantly to Rs 1,023.78 crore, up from Rs 918.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Though income increased, a corresponding rise in expenditure to Rs 942.80 crore from Rs 825.73 crore the previous year weighed on profits. Pioneering in milk procurement and processing, Dodla Dairy distributes its products across 13 states, sourcing milk from five different states.