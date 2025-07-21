CFO Resignation Shakes Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharya, CFO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, resigned to explore career opportunities elsewhere, effective July 21, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharya. In a significant corporate development, Bhattacharya has decided to explore career opportunities beyond SEIL.
The firm officially stated that Bhattacharya stepped down from her position on July 21, 2025. Her departure was disclosed through a recent regulatory filing.
Bhattacharya's resignation means she will also relinquish the additional responsibilities of being a Key Managerial Personnel and a Senior Management Official with the company.
