Left Menu

CFO Resignation Shakes Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharya, CFO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, resigned to explore career opportunities elsewhere, effective July 21, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:22 IST
CFO Resignation Shakes Schneider Electric Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharya. In a significant corporate development, Bhattacharya has decided to explore career opportunities beyond SEIL.

The firm officially stated that Bhattacharya stepped down from her position on July 21, 2025. Her departure was disclosed through a recent regulatory filing.

Bhattacharya's resignation means she will also relinquish the additional responsibilities of being a Key Managerial Personnel and a Senior Management Official with the company.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025